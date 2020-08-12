10 things to do this week

11.08 - 18.08 2020
1

Hear open air jazz

14.08.2020

opderschmelz and the CNA are hosting a series of weekend jazz concerts and cinema screenings.

covid-19: one more fatality

News Number of the day 12.08.2020 Delano staff

One more person has died as a result of contracting covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the grand duchy to 122.

After a 6-week period where Luxembourg recorded no new covid-19 fatalities, there have been 12 deaths in the past 5 weeks.

Latest figures from the ministry of health show that a total of 122 people have died since the pandemic first reached the grand duchy.

But the infection rate does seem to be slowing down again, with just 26 new cases recorded in the 24 hours up to Tuesday evening out of a total of 6.051 tests.

45 people are currently hospitalised, of whom 4 are in intensive care. “The situation remains tense, but it is stabilising,” health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) told the parliamentary health committee on Tuesday.

Paulette Lenert minsitry of health covid-19 public health