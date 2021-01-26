Covid-19 police controls carried out last week

During the week of 18 January, the grand-ducal police carried out around 390 covid-19 controls across the grand duchy, according to its weekly report.
The majority of all checks carried out during the past week were in relation to the curfew from 11pm to 6am. Additionally, controls also focused on adherence to the rules in shops as well as gatherings in public spaces.
In 120 cases, individuals were fined, most often for not respecting the curfew. In 14 other cases reports were submitted to the competent authorities, with regards to businesses or individuals violating restrictions. In Esch-sur-Alzette, for example, two people were caught drinking alcohol inside a shop.
As a reminder, the current covid-19 restrictions in place until 21 February include the closure of cafés, bars and restaurants. A rule that you can receive only two guest from the same household, a curfew between 11pm and 6am and a ban on alcohol consumption in public places are also in place.