Covid-19 police controls last week

The grand ducal police on Monday published a summary of police checks carried out during the week of 23 November.
During the patrols, officers particularly focused on the curfew and the gathering of people, also in bars and restaurants.
In 20 cases, restaurants or bars were fined for not complying with the health regulations currently in place. In a bar in the south, for instance, officers found people wandering around, not sitting down while drinking and not wearing masks, the police said.
In total, 250 individuals were fined during the checks, primarily for breaking the 11pm curfew.
As a reminder, the new measures, which have been in place since 26 November, include a maximum of 2 guests from one household invited to a private home, as well as the closure of restaurants, bars, cafes and most cultural venues.
In order to make sure that people adhere to the temporary restrictions that are supposed to be in place until 15 December, the police will conduct further patrols over the coming weeks.