Covid-19 precautions on Lux public transport

Public transport users should expect some changes to normal services and access restrictions as a result of precautions to curb the spread of covid-19.
In an announcement made on Friday around 5pm, passengers will be expected to use the rear doors to board and alight buses. The first row of passenger seats will be kept unoccupied to provide a buffer zone for the driver. Drivers will no longer sell regional tickets. Passengers are meanwhile asked to keep a safe distance from the driver.
The temporary closure of schools means that bus routes serving primary and secondary education facilities as well as the HMC workshops in Capellen will not operate from 16-28 March. And buses serving Schengen Lyzeum D-Perl will cease operating from 16 March to 24 April.
Transport serving the following facilities will also be suspended from 16 March.
- the specialist competence centres for two weeks
- Schools for students with special needs abroad ('ETRA' courses) for the duration of 2 weeks;
- Parkinson Luxembourg until 30 March 2020;
- Kräizbierg Foundation (protected workshop) cancellation until 20 March 2020;
- Ligue HMC until 27 March 2020;
- Tricentenaire (sheltered workshop/day centre) until 27 March 2020.
Routes serving the following facilities are not being cancelled:
- Transport to the sheltered workshops and vocational training centres (CPP)
- Alzheimer Luxembourg
- Adapto transports will continue to operate normally.
- In the case of disability sector organisations, managers are free to decide how to proceed: they can either apply the general hygiene measures and recommendations, or apply the same measures and recommendations as those that apply to state-approved care homes and residential facilities for the elderly.
- CFL rail services will be reduced in off-peak hours. For updates, visit cfl.lu
- Starting 16 March, Luxtram will operate a weekday service from 4.47 am (departing Luxexpo) until 11.48 pm (last departure from Stäreplaz/Étoile) with a rush hour service of between 5 and 7 minutes.