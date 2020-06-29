Covid-19: Is a second wave coming and what will we do about it?

Is it too early to tell if a second wave is here? What’s the latest on adopting a tracing app? And how should the economy be handled when the second wave arrives?
A steady increase in the number or people in the grand duchy that tested positive for coronavirus had politicians and health experts, as well as the chattering classes, concerned that Luxembourg was about to experience a second wave of the virus.
Following several consecutive days when the number of infections had been in single figures, the rise from 11 cases on Thursday last week to 22 on Friday and 44 on Saturday was cause for concern, health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) admitted in an interview on RTL radio on Monday morning. The upward curve had slowed down somewhat on Sunday with 25 new cases resulting from 4,925 tests in the previous 24 hours.
A large party had been responsible for many of the new cases, but Lenert said that some of the people who tested positive over the weekend had, at first glance, no connection with each other. “The fact that there have been individual cases that are scattered is more cause for concern than if it had been an easily identifiable cluster, even if that is also worrying, of course.” It seems, according to Lenert, that most people are becoming infected from attending private events rather than being out in public--the restriction on the number of people allowed to gather in private was lifted when the state of emergency came to an end on 24 June.
Lenert said she wanted to wait until Wednesday for more detailed analysis, and by when more figures will have been released, before a clear picture can be painted. “The virus spreads exponentially, so we need to wait a couple of days to really confirm [whether there is a second wave]”.
Around 100,000 people have so far taken part in the large-scale testing programme launched at the beginning of June. But that makes up just under 20% of the 560,000 invitations to test that have been sent out, which leaves plenty of room for improvement the health minister said. The number of people testing positive and showing symptoms of covid-19 has also increased, whereas previously 4 out of 5 positive tests were coming from asymptomatic cases.
Tracing app.
Staff were working almost round the clock to conduct analogue tracing, Lenert said. But she was still being cautious on when Luxembourg would introduce a tracing app. “We are preparing to have one, but I always say that one doesn’t replace the other.” Analogue tracing--contacting people who have come into contact with an infected person by phone--allows health experts to make a much clearer picture of the situation, Lenert said. “An app is only of value if a really large number of people use it.”
On Sunday Carlo Kissen, owner of market research company Quest, wrote an open letter to political leaders via social media urging them to adopt the German tracing app developed by the Robert Koch Institute. “All you probably have to do is to translate a bit and adopt QR codes on testing and notification processes. The German app is the best of class,” Kissen wrote. He said that concern over data protection was no excuse and argued that, even though the tracing apps have been divisive, with “positive leadership” some 50 % or more of the population would adopt the app. “Once you had detected the first case of last week’s spike triggered by a private party, half of the participants would have been notified immediately.” He thinks that probably they would have been tested within 48 hours, whereas manually chasing contacts takes much longer.
“I know you have been defensive about any kind of app. You have made a judgement error,” Kissen wrote. “No big deal. This happens to us all...all the time. There is nothing to win now by defending your initial point of view.”
Balance health and economy
Meanwhile, the president of the Chamber of Commerce Luc Frieden said in an interview on Sunday that he too thinks it is too early to say whether a second wave was upon us. Speaking on radio 100,7, Frieden, who is a former minister of finance and justice, said: “Firstly, much more testing is being done and secondly it is obvious that when people start to relax a bit more that the risk of infections is greater.”
Frieden also appealed to the government to seek “different ways” to handle a possible second wave of the coronavirus by “balancing” the health and economic factors and ensuring that the economy can continue to function. “A second total lockdown would be catastrophic,” he said, and thought that that solutions such as regional rather than nationwide confinement or the shutting of national borders should be considered.