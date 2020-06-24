Covid-19 surge in US; Trump issues worker visa ban

National Day ceremony, Mexico earthquake, Biden gets boosts, China’s uncertain economic recovery, Segway ceases production and Joel Schumacher RIP. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Trump expands foreign worker visa ban
US president Donald Trump has issued a proclamation that will prevent applicants seeking employment in the United States from entering the country on work visas. The order, which is now extended until the end of the year, cites the “extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak” as a reason to block foreign workers. The administration claims the move could free up over 500,000 jobs for Americans. But many businesses have criticised the decision. Business Insider, The Washington Post and New York Times have reports and analysis.
Coronavirus latest
USA: Seven US states, including Texas and California, reported new highs for current coronavirus hospitalisations on Tuesday according to The Washington Post. Brazil: A judge in Brazil ordered president Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask when in public in the capital, Brasília, says the BBC. France: the French StopCovid app has gotten off to a slow start, with only 68 people informing the platform they had been infected and just 14 users alerted of risk since it launched 3 weeks ago, The Local France reports. Serbia: tennis star Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have tested positive for coronavirus. The news follows Djokovic’s unsanctioned Adria Tour and public statements questioning the veracity of the virus, The Guardian says.
Luxembourg: 12 new cases
The health ministry on Tuesday evening reported 12 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours. There have been now deaths since 23 May. The Rt_eff reproduction rate has climbed to 1.49.
Luxembourg: National Day in coronavirus mode
National Day celebrations both on Monday evening and on Tuesday were markedly subdued compared to normal years. Tuesday’s official ceremony at the national monument of solidarity on the so-called Kanounenhiwwel saw Grand Duke Henri and prime minister Xavier Bettel make speeches praising local residents for adhering to rules during the crisis and singling our health care workers for their efforts. Photos and report in our noon briefing.
Mexico earthquake
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake on the coast of southern Mexico on Tuesday destroyed property, triggered a tsunami and left at least five people dead, CNN and Fox News report.
Breonna Taylor killing: one officer dismissed
One of the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor at her home in Louisville, Kentucky in March was dismissed on Tuesday. The two other officers are on administrative reassignment but no criminal charges have been filed against any of the three. Reuters, CBS and CNN have more.
Obama joins Biden
Former US president Barack Obama appeared alongside his former vice-president and Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday for a virtual fundraiser. It was their first appearance together since Obama endorsed Biden in April. The public even raised $7.6 million, while a private event for super rich donors added a further $3.4 million to Biden’s campaign coffers. CNN, NPR and NBC have more.
Republicans back Biden
In an exclusive report, Reuters says that at least two dozen former US national security officials who served under Republican presidents going back to Ronald Regan are planning to publicly endorse Joe Biden in the coming weeks.
Prosecutor refused to sign letter on religious gatherings
Ousted federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman apparently refused to sign a letter from the Department of Justice attacking New York mayor Bill de Blasio for limiting numbers at religious gatherings during the Covid-19 health crisis. The letter complained that no restrictions were placed on Black Lives Matter protests. Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report.
Chinese economy recovery uncertain
A survey by China Beige Book of more than 3,300 businesses in China published on Tuesday has found that second quarter gains on first quarter results have been “marginal” and that unless global demand recovers more forcefully “the incremental quarterly improvement just seen will make for a contraction for full-year 2020.” CNBC and MarketWatch have more.
Nigerians want Shell suits heard in London
Lawyers for 40,000 residents of the Niger Delta are asking judges to allow a law suit against oil company Shell to be heard in British courts. The Bille and Ogale communities want Shell to pay compensation and to clean up oil spills, but Shell claims they are the result of oil theft, pipeline sabotage and illegal refining, It wants the case heard in Nigeria. Bloomberg reports.
Segways on way out
Segway has announced it is ceasing production of its iconic PT personal transporter, leading to the immediate layoff of 21 staff at its New Hampshire facility on 15 July. The transporter accounted for less than 1.5% of the company’s revenue last year. The Guardian and The Verge have more.
Joel Schumacher tributes
Film director Joel Schumacher, whose credits include “St Elmo’s Fire”, “The Lost Boys”, “Batman Forever”, “Falling Down” and “Phone Booth” died at the age of 80 on 22 June. The Guardian and The Hollywood Reporter have tributes.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts