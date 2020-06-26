Covid laws, networking and masks: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Duncan Roberts and Jess Bauldry about Luxembourg’s two new covid laws, the future of events and networking and the fuzzy logic of masks during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Here’s what they discussed:
Covid laws: Two new laws related to covid-19 entered into force in Luxembourg on Thursday related to individuals and businesses and other activities. Duncan Roberts talked about how the implications differ from previous restrictions and the use of emergency legislation in Luxembourg.
Socially-distanced events and networking: Networking and business events face major disruptions as a result of health measures. Jess Bauldry outlined their importance to the economy and how sector players are adapting.
Masks: The wearing of face coverings has been mandatory on public transport and other places in Luxembourg since 20 April. Jess Bauldry talked about the problems Luxembourg faced in procuring masks, the Luxembourg firm that is being investigated by Belgian authorities and the fuzzy logic about the lack of standards of use.
Duncan Roberts expanded on why the wearing of masks has become a political issue in the United States.
Upcoming Events
- 27 June: Hesperange is hosting a Night Glow hot air balloon display with music in the Hesperange park at 10 pm.
- 28 June: A musical brunch with soul singer Randy Melton at The Foundry.
- 29 June: Time to laugh again as comedians return to the stage at the English open-mic stand-up comedy night organised by LLOL, at 8pm in Kiran restaurant in Hesperange. More on Facebook LLOL.
- 30 June: Asteroid Day resorts to being a digital version this year, with astronauts & scientists making presentations. Asteroid Day TV is already broadcasting.
- 1 July: LuxFilmLab is a new monthly programme at Ciné Utopia cinema showing a film chosen by the Lux City Film Fest and Kinepolis cinemas team. It launches this Wednesday with a screening of The True History of The Kelly Gang, a wild telling of the Ned Kelly story.
- 2 July: How can a community lead the charge in reversing the climate emergency? The Centre for Ecological Learning Luxembourg, Cell, hosts this online resilience talk with Davie Philip from 7pm. More on Facebook Cell.
Listen here
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 2 July. “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. Listen live by tuning to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Fridays on Delano.lu.