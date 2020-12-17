Covid patient in 30s succumbs to disease

A local resident aged in their 30s has died from covid-19, the youngest yet to succumb to the disease in Luxembourg, French-language daily newspaper L’essentiel reports.
It cites Luxembourg’s health chief Jean-Claude Schmit as saying the patient was suffering from a serious disease that contributed to their death.
“The risk is lower when you are young, but there is no such thing as zero risk,” Schmit was quoted as saying.
On Wednesday, covid-19 had claimed the lives of 421 people in Luxembourg since the start of the pandemic. Over two-thirds were aged 79 and over and a fifth were aged 70-79, according to official figures. Meanwhile, over 60s make up the largest proportion of people occupying intensive care beds in hospital. However, the average age of people testing positive has been falling, reaching 39.3 years in the week of 7-13 December.