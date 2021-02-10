Covid police controls during the first week of February

During the first week of February 2021, the grand-ducal police carried out around 400 covid-19 controls across the grand duchy, according to its weekly report.
Around 230 of the checks carried out during the past week were in relation to the curfew from 11pm to 6am. Additionally, controls also focused on adherence to the rules in shops and shopping malls as well as gatherings in public spaces.
In 150 cases, individuals were fined, most often for not respecting the curfew. In 17 other cases reports were submitted to the competent authorities, with regards to businesses or individuals violating restrictions. On 5 February, for instance, a group of people were found dining together in a Differdange restaurant or café, the report stated.
As a reminder, the current covid-19 restrictions in place until 21 February include the closure of cafés, bars and restaurants as well as primary schools and afterschool care facilities. A rule that you can receive only two guest from the same household, a curfew between 11pm and 6am and a ban on alcohol consumption in public places are also in place.