Covid-related health & safety infringements in 2020

Luxembourg’s labour inspectorate (ITM) conducted 2,102 workplace inspections to check for compliance with pandemic rules between 18 March and 31 December 2020.
The outfit flagged 38 cases of employers failing to provide personal protection equipment, 68 cases of failing to properly provide hand soap and disposable paper towels or hydroalcoholic gel, and 124 cases where employers failed to properly inform staff of safety measures, among others.
In total, ITM issued 356 virus-related citations.
The figures were provided by Dan Kersch, the LSAP labour minister, Paulette Lenert, the LSAP health minister, and Henri Kox, the Green internal security minister, in response to a parliamentary question from the Left MP Marc Baum.