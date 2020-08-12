Covid restrictions likely to be extended beyond September

Covid-19 restrictions enshrined into law at the end of July will likely be extended beyond 30 September, the health minister has said.
Speaking on Tuesday, Paulette Lenert (LSAP) said the conclusion was reached following a meeting between MPs and the health commission in light of current covid-19 infections.
She added that she did not envisage tightening or easing restrictions. The final decision remains, however, with the government, which is currently on holiday.
“The situation remains tense, but it is stabilising,” said Lenert at a videoconference meeting during which the committee took stock of the pandemic, in particular the average age of newly infected which is 36. Hospital figures have increased by remain manageable.
Local authorities are working with Swiss counterparts to put in place a methodology for gathering data on where infections occurred.
Altogether, some 30% of the people living and or working in Luxembourg have taken advantage of the country’s free, voluntary national testing scheme.
As a large proportion of the population returns from holiday in August, Lenert said there are discussions to reinforce screening at the end of the month and the start of the new school year. This programme could focus on people working in the most exposed professions such as cleaning, construction, catering and health. The second phase of the large-scale testing strategy will begin at the end of August and continue until March 2021.
For several months now, people arriving at the airport can be tested on the spot regardless of country of residence. For the time being there are no plans to extend this measure to motorways or other strategic cross-border axis.