Covid studies; fund recovery; discrimination: 100,7 roundup

Host Jim Kent talked with Delano's Aaron Grunwald and Jess Bauldry on "The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano" on Thursday.
As hydroxychloroquine drug trials make headlines, Jess Bauldry talked about the covid-19 studies taking place in Luxembourg. The Coronastep project in collaboration with List, detecting coronavirus in wastewater, provides another tool for monitoring new infection fluctuations and a second wave in the grand duchy. Jess talked about this and other covid-19 research being funded by the national research funding body, the FNR.
Aaron Grunwald gave insights into how Luxembourg investment funds recovered much of the ground lost due to the global pandemic. Further reporting on this here.
While the black lives matter demonstrations around the world, including in Luxembourg on Friday, led both journalists to examine the state of racism and other kinds of discrimination in Luxembourg.
The Delano team rounded off their segment of the show by recommending a selection of upcoming events as follows:
