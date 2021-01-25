Covid tests to fly to Lux & vaccine updates

Starting Friday, people flying to Luxembourg who have spent minimum 72 hours outside of the country, will have to present a test result showing they are covid-free.
The new restriction was announced by health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) and prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) at a press conference on Monday.
The two explained that the requirement applied only to flights to Luxembourg because of the difficulty in checking motorists and rail passengers.
From 29 January until the end of February, passengers arriving at Findel airport must present results from a PCR or rapid test that are no older than 48 hours. This applies to citizens regardless of where they are from and where they have travelled.
Non-EU citizens, meanwhile, will be obliged to take a rapid test upon arrival at the airport.
Some exceptions will be made for people changing planes in Luxembourg, be they pilots or passengers. Also exempt will be members of the diplomatic corp who spend less than 72 hours in the country.
People who were previously infected with the virus will be asked to present a certificate to this effect. This, Lenert said, is because it is difficult to accurately test a person who was previously covid positive and has since recovered.
The two offered further clarification on the second phase of Luxembourg’s vaccination strategy, saying that people aged over 75 will receive invitations to be vaccinated. An ethics committee is meanwhile in talks with health experts to establish a list of high-risk conditions to determine which other people will be vaccinated in this second stage. Lenert stressed it was pointless people contacting their doctors straight away to find out if they are eligible since the conditions have yet to be outlined.