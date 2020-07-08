10 things to do this week

07.07 - 14.07 2020
Lëtz Play at Bock

15.07.2020

Neimënster’s Bock op… festival takes a new more intimate approach to performance in keeping with social distancing recommendations.

Covid vaccine: aim to get 50-70% inoculated

08.07.2020 Duncan Roberts
Luxembourg has so far contributed €1.6 million to fund EU research projects that are developing a covid-19 vaccinePhoto: Shutterstock

Health minister Paulette Lenert has said that vaccination will not be compulsory.

Answering a parliamentary question from MP Marc Hansen (Déi Gréng), Paulette Lenert (LSAP) said on Tuesday that when a vaccine against covid-19 becomes available the initial aim would be to get “between 50% and 70% of the population inoculated”. Current EU policy is to get a minimum of 40% of all residents vaccinated.

Lenert said the government would also have to work on a strategy to define which people should be given priority when Luxembourg has access to a vaccine. But, just like that mass-scale testing programme currently under way, vaccination would be on a voluntary basis and nobody would be forced to get inoculated.

However, there is still no projected date of when a vaccine might be available in the grand duchy. Luxembourg has so far contributed €1.6 million to fund EU research projects that are developing a vaccine.

