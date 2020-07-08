Covid vaccine: aim to get 50-70% inoculated

Health minister Paulette Lenert has said that vaccination will not be compulsory.
Answering a parliamentary question from MP Marc Hansen (Déi Gréng), Paulette Lenert (LSAP) said on Tuesday that when a vaccine against covid-19 becomes available the initial aim would be to get “between 50% and 70% of the population inoculated”. Current EU policy is to get a minimum of 40% of all residents vaccinated.
Lenert said the government would also have to work on a strategy to define which people should be given priority when Luxembourg has access to a vaccine. But, just like that mass-scale testing programme currently under way, vaccination would be on a voluntary basis and nobody would be forced to get inoculated.
However, there is still no projected date of when a vaccine might be available in the grand duchy. Luxembourg has so far contributed €1.6 million to fund EU research projects that are developing a vaccine.