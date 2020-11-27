In advance of the event, Delano spoke with Martin Bresson, public affairs director of Invest Europe, which represents the European private equity and venture capital industry. He presents the “Invest Europe--the voice of private capital” spotlight session, Tuesday 1 December at 1:35pm.
AG: What do you want the audience to get most from your session?
MB: I’d hope the audience gets insights into our European industry. Not just what we at Invest Europe are working for, but more importantly how the VC and PE industry is increasingly becoming a cornerstone for the European economy and not least for the transitions needed for Europe to grow in a greener and more digital way.
From your point of view, what has been the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the alternative funds sector this year?
Oh, big question, with many angles to an answer. In terms of immediate effect, my view is not that different on the sector than to society at large--some were affected massively and some were affected less, and actually, some saw rapid improvements as to the future outlook of their portfolios--depending on how investments were allocated in various industries and geographies. Across the board, I think we have seen and will continue to see that digitalisation was almost quantum-leaped forward, not just in how we communicate, but also in how we secure the resilience of data and supply chain management.
Although it is still early to assess the real impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy, our recently released H1 2020 activity report reveals promising results that give us reasons to remain optimistic. In that respect, I believe the crisis can be an opportunity to show the sector’s resilience, as well as our ability to harness investments and help portfolio companies pivot in tactical choices while still focusing on profitable strategies.
Finally, looking forward, I think that the resilience and savvy approach to crisis management that our members are showing will give us a more positive foundation when engaging with policymakers, regulators and media.
What are the biggest changes you expect to see in 2021?
Again, many ways of answering this question. In general terms, I think that we will see an overall political push for recovery after the crisis, but with little public money to do so, which might intensify attention on what private operators can and will contribute with, not just to a clean-up recovery, but also to a transition into a more digital and greener economy. In parallel, I believe we will see a push for someone to refill the public coffers, again possibly focusing the attention on our sectors. The balancing of those trends, may not be the biggest change, but definitely among the most significant challenges for 2021.
Aside from your own talk at the Alfi event, which session are you most looking forward to hearing, and why?
I think the event looks really interesting overall--tying the macroprudential big overview “down” to the very operational impact and regulatory outlook. Therefore I will be looking forward to getting insights all-round. The two sessions on ESG [editor’s note: Wednesday 2 December at 9:55am] and infrastructure [Wednesday 2 December at 8:35am] will probably get my most dedicated focus. As mentioned, the issue of our sector's contribution to transition to a greener economy is highly relevant to the future agenda. I also believe that the infrastructure investment sector has undeservedly gotten too little attention as a profoundly relevant lever to get Europe back on a better growth track.