Cross-border shuttle planned for growing population in south

Luxembourg is to launch a cross-border bus shuttle for the south of the country that will serve a rapidly growing worker population in France and the grand duchy.
Mobility minister François Bausch (déi Gréng) and Esch-sur-Alzette mayor Georges Mischo unveiled the new service on Wednesday.
Analyses in progress for the 2035 National Mobility Plan show that the projected demand for cross-border mobility requires a substantial improvement on the current supply.
Expected growth will be strongest in in Micheville, France, and in Luxembourg, by the “Lentille Terre-Rouge” district, planned for the Esch-Schifflange former steel site.
“As the Upper Alzette Valley could have as many residents in 2035 as the City of Esch has today, it will be necessary to improve the access of these localities to the CFL station in Esch and to create attractive connections with the future high-speed tramway as well as with the “express" bicycle paths,” the mobility ministry said in a statement.
Its proposed solutions is a cross-border BNHS (bus à haut niveau), high-speed shuttle linking residential areas with the CFL train station in Esch-sur-Alzetteand P+R in Audun-le-Tiche, which will have an exclusive right of way. An “East-West” shuttle would link Pétange with Dudelange and the future interchange at the Monkeler business park.
The ministry said that the shuttle bus would operate at five-minute intervals on the main corridor, guaranteeing connections with corresponding trains in Esch and other bus services. It added that the link would complement the high-speed tram service planned to connect between Luxembourg-City and Esch-sur-Alzette by 2028.
Timing of the project will depend on talks between Luxembourg and French leaders.