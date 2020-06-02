Cross state road trip to get some Boff

Iowa resident Roger Fritz, a descendent of Luxembourg immigrants, wanted to get some beer from the home country to celebrate the Grand Duke’s official birthday this year.
Photo: Roger Fritz YouTube screengrab
Inspired by the movies “Stripes” and “Smokey and The Bandit”, on 23 May Fritz and his wife took off from their home in Jewell for Madison, Wisconsin--a 4-hour trip according to Google Maps--to purchase some Bofferding for his National Day party. He recorded the trip and published it on YouTube. Many Luxembourg immigrants made their home in Wisconsion and Boffering has been exporting there for several years.
