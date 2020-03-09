Cruchten named LSAP president

Yves Cruchten has been elected as the new president of Luxembourg’s socialist party, the LSAP.
Cruchten received 99% of the vote during a party conference on Sunday.
His main objective will be to prepare the LSAP for national and local elections in 2023 and modernise the party’s communications programme.
Communications, he said, was “a real craft, and we have to develop professional means. The time is over when we communicated with three newspapers and a radio station.”
Cruchten had served as general secretary of the LSAP since 2010. He has been an MP since November 2013 and was first elected to Käerjeng commune council in 2005.
Cruchten replaced Franz Fayot, who was named economy minister and international development minister in a February cabinet reshuffle that followed Étienne Schneider’s departure from the government.
