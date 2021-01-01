The crucial three: Delano’s end of year awards

Michèle Detaille, who topped the Paperjam Top 100 listings, is also among Delano’s crucial three business personalities.
In our 2021 preview issue, editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts compiled a completely subjective and unscientific list of awards recognising the three personalities or things that had most impressed Delano over the course of 2020.
BUSINESS PERSONALITIES
Fedil boss Michèle Detaille was vocal in expressing her disappointment at the failure of the Fage yoghurt factory project. She said it was time that policy makers and lobbyists recognised that manufacturers play an important role in the country’s economy. Her efforts were recognised at the end of the year when she topped Paperjam’s poll of the Top 100 most influential business personalities.
Entrepreneur Giovanni Patri founded Rescue Independents Startups and was a leader in lobbying the government for better support for the self-employed and small business owners, who were among the hardest hit by the first lockdown. From this initiative sprang the AlliancUp association, the purpose of which is to represent members who exercise an independent activity.
Nicolas Mackel, the head of Luxembourg for Finance, continued to promote the grand duchy around the world and was always keen to talk about the impact of Brexit on the financial sector. He also launched a neat series of “Shaping Finance” podcasts in which he discussed hot topics with high level leaders in the European and global financial services industry.
POLITICIANS OF THE YEAR
Paulette Lenert, fresh to the job as minister for health, was thrust into the spotlight as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. She proved to be a calm and consistent voice at media briefings in the spring, though the feeling was that the government was overwhelmed during the autumn. She topped a November poll of the most popular politicians.
CSV president Frank Engel has sparked a crucial debate when he suggested--contrary to his party’s 2018 election manifesto--the reintroduction of the wealth tax, the creation of a financial transaction tax and even a reform of inheritance tax.
Foreign minister Jean Asselborn continued his no-nonsense approach to diplomacy, calling for the retention of open borders between Schengen countries during the pandemic and vociferously denigrating the leaders of EU member states who failed to welcome refugees, breached the rule of law or encouraged discrimination.
EXPATS OF THE YEAR
Fiona Godfrey, as co-chair of British in Europe, continued her sterling work of informing and updating British residents of their rights via British Immigrants Living in Luxembourg.
Mark Kitchell launched the Luxembourg Expats Covid Community Facebook group to assist those who might need help and support during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the group too often descended into bitter fighting and personal insults.
Lisa McLean was paramount in lobbying the government to provide financial support for community broadcaster Ara Radio.
LUXEMBOURG FILMS OF THE YEAR
“Collective”, co-produced with Samsa Film, is a powerful, harrowing documentary about corruption in Romania that plays out like the very best investigative journalism thriller. Watch the trailer.
Massoud Bakhshi’s “Yalda”, produced by Amour Fou Luxembourg, is a powerful examination on the theme of forgiveness, Iran’s patriarchal society and the disproportionate influence of reality TV on society and sense of justice.
With “Wolfwalkers” Luxemburg animation company Mélusine Productions has scored another hit with Irish director Tomm Moore. A beautiful and unique telling of a myth set in 1650s Ireland against the backdrop of English occupation. Watch the trailer.
MUSIC RELEASES OF THE YEAR
Power-pop combo Francis of Delirium made a splash with their “All Change EP”, which showcased the incisive, melodic songwriting of Jana Bahrich. Combined with powerful live shows, the band garnered critical acclaim at home and abroad. Watch the video to ‘Circles’.
Daniel Balthasar gave us “The Long Lost Art of Getting Lost”, recorded inside a huge cardboard box in his home studio during the first few weeks of quarantine. The result is a delicate yet artfully arranged album about the yearning, boredom and melancholia he felt during confinement.
“Sol”, the acclaimed first truly solo outing by vibraphonist Pascal Schumacher, was finally released in June. Using his preferred instrument, some effects and occasional synthesiser, Schumacher has made a record that provides aural balm in these trying times.
SPORTS PERSONALITIES
Dylan Pereira (photo: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup) steered his Porsche GT3 to victory in two races during the Porsche Supercup, finishing second in the drivers’ championship and helping BWT Lechner Racing to the team championship title.
23-year-old footballer Danel Sinani secured a deal to join Norwich City in the English Championship (though he was loaned out to Belgian side Waasland-Beveren)and scored three goals for his country in the Uefa Nations League.
Ralph ‘Dizzy’ Diseviscourtbeat the world 24-hour cycling distance record in July by pedalling a total of 915.39 kilometres around a 4.34km circuit at the upper reservoir of the Vianden hydroelectric power plant.
THOSE WE HAVE LOST IN 2020
Luxembourg MP Eugène Berger died aged 59 in January
Ara City Radio news reader and announcer Mark Weedon lost his battle with leukaemia in March.
Former Luxembourg university professor Michel Parisse succumbed to covid-19 at the age of 83 in April.
Multimedia experimental artist Steve Kaspar died suddenly at the age of 68 in October.
Camille Studer, co-founder of La Provençale, died at the age of 85 in November.
