CSV policy, pandemic startups & teleworking: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent chatted with Delano journalists Aaron Grunwald and Jess Bauldry about confusing CSV policy messages, the businesses starting out during the pandemic and work from home developments, during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Inheritance tax: Frank Engel, the leader of opposition party the CSV landed himself in hot water when, in an interview, he spoke favour of a wealth tax, a direct tax on inheritance and on financial transactions, three taxes which are not official CSV policies. Engel did not step down but instead apologised, and on Wednesday said he wants to create working groups to examine new policies for the party’s programme. The journalists discussed inheritance tax in Luxembourg and the surprises international residents may encounter in this law.
Startups still starting up: Lockdown has not been a holiday for entrepreneurs--startup support platform Nyuko had 230 requests from people wanting to launch a company, from March to August, while 7,083 new entities were registered this year. The three discussed how for some entrepreneurs, the pandemic has been an opportunity to develop new products and services.
Working from home: Cross-border workers can continue working from home until the end of the year without it impacting their fiscal status after agreements were reached between Luxembourg and neighbouring authorities to suspend the threshold. Jess and Aaron discussed which sectors were most impacted, the pros and cons of this agreement and whether or not it could become permanent.
Upcoming events
28 August: Bartleby Delicate plays at Neimenster at 6:30 as part of its Lëtz Play concerts. While there, you can catch exhibitions of art work by Lucien Wercollier and a handful of Luxembourg artists in the pioneers.
29, 30 August: The last weekend of Ask Me at Mudam when gallery mediators are on-hand to answer questions about anything related to the exhibitions. 10am-6pm.
31 August: Try some bargain hunting in Luxembourg City’s scaled down street sale, the Braderie, from 9am to 7pm.
1 September: The future of business travel, a webinar roundtable from the British Chamber of Commerce, at 11am.
2 September: Outdoor screening of Bob Dylan documentary “Don’t Look Back in Anger” at the Kulturfabrik Summer Bar, at 9:30pm.
3 September: Hear Belgian Indie Pop solo artist The Feather play at the Kulturfabrik’s Summer Bar at 7:30pm.
3 September: Climate change: a planet or a business imperative, Institute for Financial Integrity and Sustainability hosts this luncheon conference on environmental responsibility and shareholder values. At Cercle Munster, at 12:30pm.
4 September: Drive-in screening of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Opderschmelz, 8:30pm
Ongoing: Check out the mini neighbourhood fun fairs in Luxembourg City
