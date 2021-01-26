CSV secretary general resigns from post after burnout

While Félix Eischen resumed his mandate in the Chamber of Deputies following the Christmas break, the CSV politician has said he will permanently resign as the party’s secretary general as he continues his recovery from burnout.
Eischen in September last year announced that he was taking a leave of absence from all political offices after being diagnosed with burnout. A former television presenter he is also the mayor of Kehlen.
The 54-year-old on Facebook said he had re-joined parliament “freshly motivated and with much joy” but added that his recovery process is not yet complete and that he would be working at reduced capacity.
“Therefore, I have decided to hand over the post of secretary general of my party,” Eischen said. “This is a decision for my party that wasn’t easy for me, but because of the situation I realised all the more how important health and time with my family are.”
Paul Galles--who replaced Eischen temporarily starting October--will remain in the post until the next national general assembly, which should take place sometime between February and April 2021.
The party should then vote its leadership team that will represent the CSV during the next national and local elections, both scheduled for 2023.
Eischen said burnout should not be taken lightly, stating that he had only now come to realise how common it is. “It must receive the proper attention,” he said.
Luxembourg’s health ministry last year said mental health issues accounted for 16% of absences from work, the most common cause of sick leave after osteoarticular diseases, which include arthritis and osteoporosis.