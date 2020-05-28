CSV wants to see Google deal by Friday

Opposition MPs have demanded to see the memorandum of understanding for the construction of data centres that was struck between the Luxembourg government, Bissen municipal council and Google.
The CSV MP Claude Wiseler said in a hearing on Thursday morning that “we have a right to get the documents”, according to 100,7 public radio.
Wiseler called for the government to send the agreement to the Chamber of Deputies by Friday. Franz Fayot, the LSAP economy minister, did not say if the government would comply with the request.
Google has been exploring the Bissen site for a pair of data centres since 2017. Last year the tech giant said it would invest €1.2bn to build the facility.
Work could theoretically begin in 2021 and finish in 2023 or 2024. After completion, the facility would employ roughly 100 staff. However, questions over the site’s energy and water consumption remain outstanding.
A summary published on parliament’s website on 28 May noted that “the authorisation procedures at national level have not yet started, the municipal procedures have not yet been completed.”