Cultural sector to reopen under new guidelines

The new covid-19 bill, which lawmakers will vote on this afternoon, foresees the reopening of non-essentials stores, schools as well as cultural venues, with culture minister Sam Tanson encouraging the public to rediscover the country's cultural offer.
Tanson during a press conference on Thursday afternoon announced that, as of Monday 11 January, concert halls, museums and the like would be able to accommodate visitors again but with restrictions in place.
Theatres, cinemas and music halls will be able to accommodate up to 100 spectators provided that they are assigned a seat and maintain a distance of two meters if they do not belong to the same household. Masks will also be mandatory during the entire performance.
In museums, art centres, exhibition halls, archives and libraries masks will also be required at all times.
However, professional artists (theatre and film actors, musicians and dancers) will be able to rehearse and perform without wearing a mask and without socially distancing. In order to guarantee maximum safety, regular tests will take place, the minister said.
The same is not true for recreational and amateur artistic practices, as well as educational activities within institutions. In these contexts only up to four individuals can practice together without wearing a mask. Ten people can rehearse together, provided that all are wearing a mask and respecting the two metres social distance. Up to 100 people may meet to practice or perform together if everyone is assigned a seat and maintains the adequate distance.
However, no food or drinks may be sold or consumed before, during or after any performances.
The financial support available to artists will also be extended until 28 February the minister said.
"I encourage everyone to look at the programmes of the country’s cultural institutions and to rediscover the richness of our cultural offer," Tanson said, adding that although the digital offers available during lockdown had been invaluable, they could not replace the live experience of a concert, play or other.