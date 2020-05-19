Currently showing at city museums

The grand duchy’s museums and art galleries have reopened. Now is the time to visit.
After 8 weeks of being shuttered to the public, museums and art galleries around Luxembourg reopened on Monday. Social distancing and public health regulations, including the wearing of masks, are in place.
As well as showcasing their permanent collections, the museums all have current temporary exhibitions. Here’s a selection of what’s on at the main museums in the capital city.
Mudam: “Robert Morris: The Perceiving Body” is a constellation of seven discrete rooms, each containing a single installation or a group of related objects by the American artist. “D’après nature” is a selection of paintings, drawings and prints by Luxembourg artist Jean-Marie Biwer.
Villa Vauban: “Charles Kohl, drawings and sculptures” documents the major creative periods of one of Luxembourg’s most important sculptors. “Variations” is acolourful selection from the museum’s collections of around 70 paintings, sculptures, graphics and drawings from the 17th to the 21st century.
Casino Luxembourg: “They Might Stay The Night” by Luxembourg artist Sophie Jung, “navigates the politics of re/presentation and challenges the reductive desire to conclude.”
National Museum of History & Art: “Brushed by Light” showcases photographic works of celebrated artist Carla van de Puttelaar. De Mena, Murillo, Zurbarán is dedicated to flamboyant Spanish art of the 17th century. “#wielewatmirsinn” is an historical exhibition about the changes that led to the introduction of universal suffrage in 1919.
City History Museum: “Schwaarz Konscht” (black art) is a collection of collectible firebacks from the 16th to 19th centuries.
Natural History Museum: “Geckeg Vullen” (crazy birds) reveals the secrets of some of the 1,300 species of birds that the museum has in its collection.
Musée Dräi Eechelen: “Et wor emol e Kanonéier” (once there was an artillery man). Up until the end of the 18th century, the Luxembourg fortress had over 170 canon. Just three have survived.