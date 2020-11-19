Daily calls by Luxembourg's contact tracing service

Luxembourg’s manual contact tracing service has caught up after a surge in infections led to six-day delays in notifying people.
Responding to a parliamentary question health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) wrote that the backlog recorded in October had been overcome thanks to mass recruitment.
The 220-strong contact tracing service based out of former Ferrero offices in Findel was able to make 1,000 calls per day from 12-13 November, keeping on top of new cases, the minister said.
The team was strengthened with grounded Luxair staff, as well as people from the Warehouse Service Agency of the US army (WSA), prison administration staff, volunteers and jobseekers registered with Adem. Staff from the Luxembourg army and military band were temporarily assigned to the service.
Thus far, Luxembourg’s government has resisted adopting a contact tracing application. Lenert reiterated that she was convinced manual contact tracing was more effective than an application because staff could “guide and answer the public’s questions,” offering a “real added value”.