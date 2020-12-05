Daily life: Find out-of-hours healthcare 

Here’s how to find care for pressing medical issues.
Ambulance
If you need an ambulance, phone 112.
A&E
Hospitals operate their emergency rooms on a rota system. To find the nearest open A&E, go to www.sante.public.lu and click on “Urgences et gardes” and then “Services d’urgence des hôpitaux de garde”.
Children’s emergency rooms
The CHL Kannerklinik (+352 4411-6148) is open 24/7 and the Clinique Bohler (+352 2468-5540) is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8p.m.
Dental emergencies
Contact the on-duty hospital.
After-hours pharmacies
On-duty chemists can be found by going to www.pharmacie.lu and clicking on “Service de garde”.
Out-of-hours medical centres
There are three after-hours healthcare clinics (maisons médicales de garde), for medical issues that cannot wait for your GP but are not urgent enough for an A&E visit. The centres are located in Luxembourg-Gare,
Esch-sur-Alzette and Ettelbruck. They are open weeknights between 8p.m. and 12 midnight, and weekends and holidays from 8a.m. to 12 midnight.
Appointments need to be booked in advance via www.sante.lu/mm
or +352 20 333 111. In case of medical emergencies after 12 midnight, patients should telephone 112.