Dazzling Lux co-production wins European docu prize

A Luxembourg co-production was awarded best European documentary at the weekend.
Described by Indiewire as “One of the greatest movies about journalism ever made”, the praise for Alexander Nanau’s hard-hitting “Collective” was shared by judges of the 2020 European Film Awards.
The multi award-winning film follows a team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a health-care fraud.
Produced by Bernard Michaux, several executive positions were held by Luxembourgers including Kyan Bayani for the original music, Raoul Nadalet for the colour grading and Michel Schillings for the mixing, it was also made with the support of Film Fund Luxembourg.
"COLLECTIVE" a film by Alexander Nanau - Trailer from Samsa Film on Vimeo.
The awards ceremony took place without a live audience on Saturday and was streamed from Berlin. Reykjavik, the city where the ceremony was originally scheduled to take place, will host the event again in 2022.
“Collective” is also among the three films selected to compete for the LUX - the European Audience Film Award by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy.
From December to March, the public will be invited to view the films and vote. Voting will be carried out 50% by members of the European Parliament and 50% by the public.
The winner of the Prize will be announced on 28 April at a ceremony in the European Parliament.