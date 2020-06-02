Debevoise & Plimpton to open Luxembourg office

International law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is to open an office in Luxembourg, specialised in private equity client support with the establishment of funds and related regulatory matters.
The firm announced its expansion plans in a press release issued on Monday. The office, the firm’s tenth, will be led by Christopher Dortschy, who joins Debevoise as a partner in Debevoise & Plimpton Luxembourg and an international counsel in Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
Prior to joining Debevoise, Dortschy served in the Luxembourg office of a magic circle firm. He will be supported by London and Frankfurt partner Patricia Volhard, a private funds lawyer.
Volhard said that private funds regulatory requirements and Brexit had pushed the company to strengthen its European funds offering.
“Luxembourg has become an increasingly important jurisdiction for our private equity clients. Having on-the-ground capabilities in the country will help us better meet their needs, and we welcome Christopher’s experience in this important jurisdiction,” added Debevoise presiding partner Michael Blair. Dortschy said the firm would expand its presence in Luxembourg in coming months.