10 things to do this week

24.11 - 01.12 2020
1

Book magic show

27.11.2020

“The Prestidigitalist” is David Goldrake’s latest live, interactive, and virtual creation.

“Debt funds have been astonishingly resilient during the pandemic”

News Business 25.11.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Hermann Beythan of Linklaters speaks about environmental, social and governance issues at Alfi’s PE & RE Conference

Hermann Beythan of Linklaters speaks about environmental, social and governance issues at Alfi’s PE & RE Conference

Photo: Linklaters

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry holds its Private Equity and Real Estate Conference 1-2 December 2020.

In advance of the event, Delano spoke with Hermann Beythan, a partner at Linklaters law firm in Luxembourg, where he is “regularly involved in the structuring of complex investment fund structures, notably debt and real estate funds.” He speaks during the ESG session, Wednesday 2 December at 9:55am.

AG: What do you want the audience to get most from your session?

HB: Two messages. First, differently from other regulatory changes, ESG will--at the end of the day--have a profound impact on the selection of assets as suitable investments. Hence it is a true game changer. Second, presently we speak much about the “E” of “ESG” but “S”--“social”--and “G”--“governance”--will follow.

From your point of view, what has been the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic on debt funds this year?

Debt funds have been astonishingly resilient during the pandemic, which shows how much this is a valuable asset class.

What are the biggest changes in the debt fund sector that you expect to see in 2021?

Standardisation of the product and the product documentation on the one hand and gradual increasing opening of the circle of targeted investors in the direction of sophisticated mass affluent as opposed to the present focus on institutional investors. Further the direction goes from closed-ended funds with a 10 year plus term to open-ended funds of indefinite duration.

Aside from your own talk at the Alfi event, which session are you most looking forward to hearing, and why?

The strength and interest of this conference really is the fantastic mix of speakers and topics. Hence I look forward to all of it! And the remote attendance makes it even more attractive.

Linklaters is on Linkedin

Linklaters is on Twitter

Hermann Beythan Linklaters ALFI funds industry ESG loan funds Alfi Private Equity and Real Estate Conference 2020