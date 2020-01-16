Debut release for Francis of Delirium

The winners of last year’s Screaming Fields Festival unveil first single, “Quit Fucking Around”.
Created by Vancouver native Jana Bahrich as a solo artist, Francis of Delirium is described as “a unique synthesis of folk and grunge”. Bahrich later invited drummer and producer Chris Hewett (originally from Seattle) to join her. She is becoming a prominent voice in the Luxembourg music scene, even more so since Francis of Delirium’s double win at Screaming Fields, for best song and best live performance, where she and Hewett were joined by the outfit’s latest addition, Luxembourg bass player Jeff Hennico.
Bahrich is also a champion of women in rock. “More and more women are at the forefront of a change in the music scene, because they have something really powerful to say,” she explains. “The world around us is changing and we can be a part of that change. It’s not because women are a genre or a novelty, but that people are ready to be inspired and feel seen; and women in rock are giving people that opportunity. The space we live in can feel scary whether it is the current political climate or the environmental one.”
The trio’s single, “Quit Fucking Around”, is a song that Bahrich says “navigates a search for purpose and meaning, hoping that as we look inward to heal that the world around us will do the same.” It is, in fact, a fantastic slice of melodic guitar driven indie pop with a rousingly memorable, sing-along, power chord chorus. Check it out on the band’s website.
An EP is planned for release in April, along with a live show at the Rockhal. Meanwhile, the next opportunity to see Francis of Delirium play live is a show at the Aula of the Geschwister-Scholl school in Trier on 30 January.