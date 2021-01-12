Decathlon to open city store 3 February

Decathlon will open its first store in Luxembourg at Royal-Hamilius on 3 February, it announced in a press release.
At 630 square metres over two floors, the new city store will be more boutique sized than the out of town superstores customers will be accustomed to.
According to the press release, it will focus on selling gear adapted to urban sports, such as running, swimming, tennis, fitness and hiking.
Customers may, however, choose from the brand’s entire range by ordering online and collecting it from the Hamilius shop.
Bike repairs and racket restringing will also be available at the city centre shop.
The store was originally due to open in the new development during the first quarter of 2020. Clearly, the pandemic forced it to shelve plans.