Decathlon to open at Royal Hamilius in 2020

French sports chain Decathlon is to open its first Luxebourg store at Royal Hamilius during the first quarter of 2020.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the chain will open a “City” concept store, with a boutique size spanning 630 square metres over two floors at the new shopping complex.
Customers will be able to use order and collect items from the shop by using its “Click & Collect” service. They can also request home delivery. The chain is additionally examining a two-hour bike courier delivery service for the central city area.
And as part of its focus on service, it plans to create workshops and sports communities based on demand. In addition, the store will offer bike repair services, fabric printing and ski shoe maintenance.