Dedicated covid consultation centre to open in Esch

Luxembourg will open a second dedicated covid-19 consultation centre on Wednesday 18 November.
Planned for the current testing site in rue Jos Kieffer, in Esch-sur-Alzette, the centre will treat covid-19 patients free of charge, regardless of whether or not they have social security coverage.
Similar to the centre that opened at the site of the former national library in Kirchberg, the Esch centre will be equipped to treat people with suspected signs of covid-19 and swab for infections.
Staff will be able to treat children aged 6 and above only. Children aged under 6 in critical condition should be taken to a hospital, notably the Kannerklinik at CHL.
Announcing the centre on Tuesday, the health ministry said that patients must present identification upon arrival and social security card holders will be asked to present their card at the same time. The centre is located at 2 rue Jos Kieffer, Esch-sur-Alzette. It will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.
People with a medical prescription for a covid-19 PCR test are reminded to be tested by appointment at a private laboratory or the drive-in testing site at the LNS in Dudelange, 1 rue Louis Rech. Appointments can be made via the website www.lns.lu.
People invited to be tested as part of the national large scale testing programme can book an appointment by visiting www.covidtesting.lu or www.guichet.lu
Further information can be found by visiting www.covid19.lu