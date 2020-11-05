Delhaize pursues 2021 store expansion

Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is pushing ahead with 2021 expansion plans in Luxembourg, despite pandemic pressures.
The firm plans to open four new stores in Luxembourg, bringing its total to 59, just short of the 60 outlets owned by market leader Cactus.
After opening a handful of shops in prestigious locations, in Royal-Hamilius and Infinity Kirchberg, the chain has its sights set on Capellen, where it will open a supermarket in June 2021, and Hamm, where another supermarket is planned for the end of the year.
It will open two smaller “proxy” stores, of which one will be in Gasperich for spring 2021, at its former location, and one other site yet to be announced.
The chain’s future strategy is to open “proxy” stores in more remote areas. “Our ambition is to have a Delhaize shop accessible within 5 to 10 minutes. Today we have our supermarkets and smaller shops in the centre,” Delhaize country manager Dirk Kirschvink told Paperjam at the end of October.
“We know that there is still development in the north and there are still some opportunities there. We don't have the strategy in terms of the number of shops, but we are looking at all the possibilities.”
Kirschvink said that the firm was studying the possibility of expanding its click and collect shopping service to Luxembourg and was working on an application linked to its loyalty cards.
Existing stores are meanwhile being updated. For instance, in Bertrange and Alzingen, they are installing counters for meat, cheese and instant meals. Kirschvink said the plan was to renovate three to five stores annually. The pandemic had, he said, slowed the chain’s expansion plans “but it’s not critical.”