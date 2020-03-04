Democratic primaries: first provisional results from Lux

The first of two primary voting events for US citizens to select a Democratic presidential candidate from Luxembourg took place on Tuesday, and the provisional results are in.
Democrats Abroad chair Natalie Bachiri (l.) with secretary Molly Hurley-Depret, as seen from the voting station during Tuesday's primaries event in Limpertsberg Photo: Delano
According to Democrats Abroad in Luxembourg, a total 33 ballots were cast, with Bernie Sanders receiving the majority (14 votes, or 42.4%).
Joseph Biden received 10 votes, or 30.3%, while Elizabeth Warren received 9 votes (27.3%).
The second primary voting event for Democrats Abroad takes place next Tuesday, 10 March.
The results from yesterday’s polling event--one of more than 230 stations Democrats Abroad hosts around the world--are only provisional, therefore unofficial. The votes will next be reviewed and vetted by the global team, and official results are expected to be announced on 23 March.
Democrats Abroad Luxembourg chair Natalie Bachiri recently told Delano that around 6m Americans abroad are eligible to vote although in some cases “people don’t know they can register to vote from abroad”. The Democrats Abroad vote actually counts “as its own state”, and those registered with the party can opt to vote through them or through their home US state.
Bachiri added that main priorities for Democrats in Luxembourg include tax issues and “making the US image better”.