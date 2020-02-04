Dems delayed, coronavirus latest, JAB IPO

Google disappoints, Tesla surges and European Parliament passes universal charger bill. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Tuesday.
The Democratic Party delayed releasing results of the US presidential primary election in Iowa after officials “found inconsistencies” in the data and decided to conduct “quality control checks”. A party spokeswoman said the problems were caused by a new app used to record votes from the 1,681 caucus sites. “This is not a hack or an intrusion,” she said. As of this writing, it is unclear when results will be announced. Sources: NBC News, Politico and Reuters. Live blogs: BBC, Des Moines Register, The Guardian, New York Times, Marketwatch and Washington Post.
Coronavirus death toll passes 400
Hong Kong recorded its first coronavirus death, the second known death outside of mainland China. Sources: CNBC, Deutsche Welle and South China Morning Post.
Website banned over coronavirus fake news
Twitter banned a pro-Trump financial website for peddling a bunk conspiracy theory about the Wuhan coronavirus and publishing personal information about a Chinese scientist. Sources: Buzzfeed News, Reuters and ZDnet.
JAB brewing coffee listing
JAB Holding, a Luxembourg investment vehicle for one of Germany’s wealthiest families, has reportedly selected BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase to advise on an IPO of its massive coffee business. It could raise roughly €3bn. Sources: Bloomberg, Forbes and Marketwatch.
Google earnings disappoint analysts
Shares in Google’s parent Alphabet were down 5% in afterhours trading after it posted lower than expected earnings. Sales in the fourth quarter rose 17% to $46.08bn. The company broke out Youtube earnings for the first time: $15.15bn in 2019. Sources: CNBC, Financial Times, The Guardian, Marketwatch and Reuters.
Tesla shares spike
Short sellers in Tesla (who bet the stock will go down) lost $2.5bn on Monday (and a total of $8.3bn so far this year) as shares in the electric carmaker jumped 20% after several positive reports. Sources: Business Insider, CNBC, Financial Times, Marketwatch and Reuters.
British aviation sets carbon goal
The UK aviation industry plans to be net carbon zero by 2050, even though passenger numbers are expected to rise by 70%. Sources: BBC, The Guardian and Reuters.
EPP extends Fidesz suspension
The centre-right European People’s Party bloc has continued its suspension of the Fidesz party, which is led by the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, on an indefinite basis. Sources: Financial Times and Politico. Earlier coverage: EUobserver.
MEPs call for common chargers
The European Parliament voted 582 to 40 last week in favour of creating common phone charger standards (although the European Commission can make a counter-proposal). Apple has said the rules would “stifle innovation”. Sources: AppleInsider, BBC and The Register.
Agenda
Today, before 2pm: Win tickets for screening of the film “Deux” (“Two Of Us”) at Ciné Utopia. Wednesday 5 February, 6:30pm: Marc Tamschick discusses “staging architectural spaces and their contents narratively with media” during this Design Friends talk at Mudam. Wednesday 5 February, 6:30pm: “Maid in Luxembourg” exposé on domestic workers, held at the Rotondes. Thursday 6 February, 6:30pm: The role of small states such as Luxembourg in combatting climate change is discussed at this St Gallen Symposium in Kirchberg. Thursday 6 February, 7pm-9pm: The British Ladies Club of Luxembourg starts its monthly cocktail meetup, which is open to non-members, near the Glacis. Thursday 6-Friday 7 February: Conference on “the legal implications of climate change for financial services”. Saturday 8 February, 9:30am-4:30pm: Chinese culture festival in Limpertsberg. Sunday 9 February, 2:30pm-6pm: Carnival party for kids, organised by Basketball Racing Club Luxembourg at the Tramschapp. Tuesday 11 February, 1:15pm-7pm: Securities lending and collateral management in funds industry workshop for ALFI and ILSA members. Wednesday 12 February, 5pm: Chinese new year reception at the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce.
Louis Tomlinson to boycott BBC show
Former One Direction performer Louis Tomlinson said he would not appear on the “BBC Breakfast” programme again after he was repeated asked about the death of his mother and sister. Sources: BBC, CNN and Yahoo.
Ranked “fresh”
Wired got a behind the scenes look at the algorithm-free film and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes.
