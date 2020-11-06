Dems in Luxembourg remain hopeful as vote drags on

Planned as an election aftermath party, a gettogether organised by the Democrats Abroad in Luxembourg instead turned into a watch party as votes were still being counted in several US states.
“I think it’s possible that Joe Biden wins the election but with a small lead,” said Natalie Bachiri, chair of Democrats Abroad in the grand duchy.
Bachiri during an elections debate hosted by Delano had said Biden wasn’t the best pick for the Democratic nomination. But he would be supported by Kamala Harris and an entire administration, she said on Thursday.
She also worried about the image the US is portraying to the rest of the world under Trump. “Racism is omnipresent,” she said. “If Trump wins, in my eyes that means democracy is dead.”
Speaking on Thursday evening Luxembourg time, votes were still being counted in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Some news outlets had already declared Arizona for the Democrats with Biden gaining ground in the other states.
Even if Biden wins the White House, the senate looks to remain in Republican hands, which would significantly hamper any reform efforts by the incoming administration.
The 11pm curfew in Luxembourg meant that there were no extended watch parties and it was a small crowd that had gathered at the Irish pub in Howald where the event was hosted, seated at tables of four as per coronavirus restrictions.
It was a muted evening, without much fanfare, and Bachiri expected Democrats to keep their cool regardless of the outcome. “If Trump wins, I don’t think Democrats will become aggressive. That’s the difference between the two sides,” she said.
