Detaille tops Top 100; vaccination simulation in Limpertsberg

Fed chair warning, vaccine storage and allergy problems, Bitcoin record, covid art awards, Intangible Cultural Heritage and a chance to blow up a Trump casino. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
4 women in Paperjam Top 100 top ten
Michéle Detaille became the first woman to top the Paperjam Top 100 of Luxembourg’s most influential economic personalities at a ceremony on Wednesday evening. The head of the Fedil industry federation was one of four women in the top 10 in the 2020 awards, as ranked by an independent jury of experts--Spuerkeess CEO Françoise Thoma placed second, Luxinnovation’s Sasha Baillie was sixth and OGBL trade union boss Nora Back was ranked tenth. Delano has a report from last night’s ceremony and will have pictures later today. Paperjam also has a report and interviews with the jury (in French).
Vaccine centre prepares to go live
The first of four regional vaccination centres to open in the grand duchy, in the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg in Luxembourg City, held a simulation exercise on Wednesday to test its readiness. Prime minister Xavier Bettel, health minister Paulette Lenert, city mayor Lydie Polfer and deputy mayor Serge Wilmes were at the centre to watch the exercise and get a debriefing on progress. Delano will have photos later today.
Powell warns of tough months for US economy
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned of “particularly challenging” times for the US economy over the coming months. Speaking after a policy meeting, Powell said that the Fed would keep funnelling cash into financial markets but suggested that an economic activity surge would most likely not happen until the middle of 2021 when vaccination programmes have enabled widespread immunity from coronavirus. Reuters, CNBC and the FT have details.
Luxembourg covid update: 48 still in intensive care
The number of patients being treated in intensive care for Sars-CoV-2 remains at a disconcerting 48, according to the latest health ministry figures released on Wednesday. A further three people died, and 595 people tested positive. Delano is maintaining its rolling coverage.
Vaccine patient has allergic reaction
An Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Unlike two British recipients of the vaccine last week, the Alaskan patient did not have a history of allergic reactions. The patient was reported to be stable after being administered with allergy treatment epinephrine. Reuters and CNN report.
Vaccine issues after doses kept too cold
Thousands of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in California and Alabama have been quarantined after being stored at excessively cold temperatures. But officials still hope to administer two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and also 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine once it receives the FDA green light. CNBC, Bloomberg and Reuters have details.
Bitcoin tops $20,000
The value of Bitcoin rose by 4.5% on Wednesday to reach an all-time high of $20,550 as investors sought quick profits. One cryptocurrency CEO reckons Bitcoin will “break through to the $30,000 range later in 2021.” Business Insider and CNBC have more.
Covid art awards
Nora Wagner’s “jamais peut-être” exhibition, the joint programme launched by the Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg and the Kinneksbond cultural centre in Mamer, and the Frédérique Buck’s “Window Loving” project for the Grand H non-profit association have all been named as winners of the Luxembourg ministry of culture’s first COVID 2020 Artistic Innovation award. Delano has more.
Couscous, weaving and lantern fest added to Intangible Cultural Heritage list
South Korea’s lantern festival, traditional Saudi and Kuwaiti Sadu weaving, and couscous from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania are among the items that have been added to the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Aljazeera, the BBC and Arab News have more
Blow up Trump casino for charity
Atlantic City is auctioning off the chance to press the button that will detonate the controlled explosion to demolish the gambling mecca’s former Trump Plaza casino. The city’s mayor, Marty Small, hopes the stunt will raise in excess of $1 million for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. The Guardian has details.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts