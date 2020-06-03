Deutsche Bank marks milestone with tennis shoes

Deutsche Bank has issued a limited edition set of Stan Smith sneakers to staff to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
3,000 pair of Stan Smith sneakers were emblazoned with the Deutsche Bank logo and sold to employees. Photo: Deutsche Bank
The bank decided to produce the trainers after cancelling several anniversary events due to the covid-19 outbreak. Only employees can buy the sneakers.
A spokesperson said the bank wanted to offer staff “something that people could use every day, and not just a gadget.”
The 3,000 pairs feature the bank’s logo in gold and a few touches of blue, to hint at the firm’s logo.
“The bank decided to opt for Adidas, a company which is a long-time Deutsche Bank client, and for the model which is inspired by tennis shoes from 1972,” the spokesperson stated.
Take-up has reportedly been strong and the shoes are nearly sold out.
Reported by Laura Fort for Paperjam; English version edited by Aaron Grunwald