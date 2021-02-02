Diekirch avoids crowds with virtual carnival

Diekirch plans to give its annual carnival a virtual spin as pandemic restrictions force organisers to cancel physical parades in 2021.
To avoid the closely packed crowds associated with one of the biggest carnivals in the country, Diekirch’s cavalcade committee is encouraging residents to don fancy dress and stand on their balconies at 2:30pm on 14 February, when the carnival was originally scheduled to go ahead.
“We still want to recreate the atmosphere so we’ve asked people to post photos on our Facebook and Instagram accounts, and there will be a small photo competition,” carnival association president Sandro Dimola told Delano.
In 2020, Diekirch marked its 150th carnival year. It was fortunate that it was scheduled before the lockdown—most other events were cancelled. With public gatherings now limited to 100 people while respecting social distancing, organisers had no choice but to cancel the 2021 edition. Dimola said it will be the first time it has been cancelled since 1991, when carnivals stopped out of respect for the Gulf War.
The president said the scaled-down event gave the committee a chance to develop other sidelines, such as the e-shop, where people can buy carnival merchandise. They have also developed a new logo, this time with the town’s iconic donkey wearing a mask, set on a heart. “It’s to share love during this difficult time,” said Dimola.
The president, meanwhile, hopes that the streets of Diekirch will be thronging to the sound of carnival music and laughter again for 27 February 2022.