Dieschbourg reports social media abuse

The environment minister was the target of hate messages and even death threats in comments left on a Pirate Party video posting on Facebook.
Carole Dieschbourg (Déi Gréng) has hit back at the Pirate Party after she claimed it failed to distance itself adequately from hate comments on its Facebook page. The Pirates created a video, posted on to Facebook on 28 February, in which it blamed “agent Dieschbourg” directly for ordering a cull of wild sheep near Echternach. The hunt in question was actually privately organised.
The video, which ends with the slogan “stop Carole”, features a faux montage of the iconic James Bond opening sequence with Dieschbourg in the sights of the gun instead of 007.
“Dieschbourg geheiert erschoss” (Dieschbourg deserves to be shot) was one of several violent or hateful comments posted on the page, some of which were left up for days according to Reporter.lu. The original video is still online.
Some commentators however did criticise the video for being “beyond the pale” and attacked the Pirate Party for succumbing to populism. And Dieschbourg responded on her own Facebook page by saying that while she was all in favour of expressing differences of opinion, “it is quite another thing to call for violence in a debate driven by false information.” And she too criticised the Pirate Party for allowing itself to “support” such calls. She has passed on evidence of the death threat and calls for violence against her, most of which have now been removed, to the authorities.