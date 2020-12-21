Digital transformation and open source

Adopting open source cuts costs and can be a driver for the digital transformation, writes Marc Linster, a US-based software executive from Luxembourg.
Digital transformation is one of the hottest topics in the business world. Digital transformation looks at how businesses can leverage digital technologies to become more efficient, get closer to their customers, and differentiate their offerings in an increasingly competitive world.
Globalization was the initial driver for many digital transformation initiatives; the covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to work remotely without being less effective, serve customers one may not be able to interact with face to face, and to improve efficiency wherever possible.
Digital transformation has many facets. It includes the customer experience on a website or on a mobile app, operational efficiencies for business processes such as electronic approvals on internal documents, operational agility to react quickly to changing market conditions for example by adjusting pricing or inventory policies based on changing demand, workforce enablement giving team members greater autonomy, and overall improved digital integration that removes time intensive swivel-chair integration.
All of these facets have two things in common: more software and constant innovation. Building on software that is cost effective and innovative is absolutely key. For example, when developing a web application, the underlying platform must support the leading-edge technology for personalization and customer engagement, without breaking the bank. Otherwise, the software gets in the way of innovation, or if it is too expensive, it will not be deployed for all customers and gets in the way of better customer engagement.
The leading-edge platforms for digital transformation such as, Linux, Kubernetes, Containers, Docker, Go Lang, Node.js, Postgres, Python and Web Service APIs are all open source. Closed source databases or web servers are being replaced by more cost-effective solutions, and what’s even more important: solutions that are more innovative.
For example, Postgres has built-in personalization and geographic information capabilities. Both are key to modern eCommerce solutions. Do commercial solutions offer similar capabilities? Yes, but as expensive add-ons and often a lot less advanced. And on top of that, many commercial licenses are platform specific. Which means that they can get in the way of moving to the cloud or changing to a new cloud platform--a potential major impediment to operational agility.
Many enterprises are comfortable working with commercial software providers and are questioning if a change is necessary and how to go about the move to open source. The change is necessary. If 70%-80% of the IT budget is tied up in commercial licenses, then there is no money available to drive innovation. Moreover, if the software cost has significant impact on the cost of business transactions, then new markets may very well remain out of reach.
The adoption of open source often coincides with a move to DevOps (software development and IT operations), a significant cultural change that integrates developers of new solutions with the team that operates those capabilities. Digital transformation requires similar changes in culture and leadership – otherwise rapid innovation remains out of reach.
Creating a culture that encourages trying out new solutions, supports risk taking, and allows for failure, is key to innovation. Some companies start with a small ‘experiment’ or ‘learning lab’ to incubate new capabilities and necessary cultural changes. This learning lab creates a vehicle to showcase capabilities and bring on board the talent that is necessary for digital transformation, DevOps, and successful use of open source.
Open source is a great enabler for digital transformation. The lure of ‘free’ is undeniable. What better way to reduce cost? However, experience shows that development with ‘free’ software is easy and mostly successful, but the move to production, when the new solution has to be deployed, tuned and operated reliably, tends to be challenging. At that point, partnering with a reputable open source partner, for example RedHat (for Linux) or Confluent (for Kafka), becomes important, so that bugs and security requirements can be addressed quickly.
Open source, when used correctly, is a great accelerant for digital transformation. Cost reduction and constant innovation are key to driving transformation. Leveraging the open source eco system helps transform innovative ideas into successful business solutions.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of my employer or any other organization that I am affiliated with.