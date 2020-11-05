Diplomacy: Fleur Thomas named next UK ambassador

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has announced the successor to current British ambassador John Marshall.
Fleur Louise Thomas has been named as the next British ambassador to Luxembourg. She will take up her post in April 2021 when incumbent John Marshall leaves the grand duchy after five years in the post.
Thomas, who is currently head of exports, security, policy and operations at the ministry of defence, has a wide range of experience on her curriculum vitea. She was cabin crew for British Airways from 1995 to 2002. Later she held various roles, including as an associate lecturer and consultant for the Open University and managing director for a company called Forward Learning Technologies.
Thomas was also regional director in the South East for the Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association (SERFCA) and later served as the director of engagement on SERFCA’s council.
She joined the UK’s civil service in 2016 and was appointed regional director for Europe, Africa, Middle East, Central & South Asia, and responsible for defence and security organisation at the department for international trade.
Thomas, who is single and has one son, wrote in a tweet on Thursday lunchtime that she had “exciting news to share”.
“I consider it a great honour to be appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Luxembourg,” Thomas said. “Luxembourg is a beautiful and welcoming country with a rich history, and I am very much looking forward to exploring this remarkably diverse region. As we enter a new phase, I welcome the opportunity to build on the UK’s future bilateral relationship with Luxembourg, and I am excited about working on shared priorities such as gender equality and climate change. Being a culinary and wine enthusiast, with a love of art and music, I am excited to discover more of Luxembourg’s heritage and people.”
John Marshall, who arrived in Luxembourg in April 2016, just before the UK referendum on exiting the EU, had taken advantage of a policy that allows ambassadors to extend their customary four-year appointment by one year. He will be returning to a posting in the UK having previously served as ambassador to Senegal and non-resident ambassador to Cabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau.
During his time in the grand duchy Marshall has not only explored the country, often by walking or running along its trails, but has learned the language and written a book “#Lux-UK Links” based on a series of tweets he posted exploring the ties between the two countries.