"Discover Luxembourg in a new light" to be summer motto

All Luxembourg residents aged over 16 will receive a €50 voucher for an overnight hotel stay in the post starting July, the tourism minister announced on Thursday.
In a televised press conference Lex Delles (DP) explained the vouchers, which function through a QR code and can be used from mid-July, will be valid until the end of the year.
“Discover Luxembourg in a new light will be the motto of this summer,” Delles said, adding that the national tourist office was working on a campaign and guides to promote Luxembourg’s diverse tourist offering on a local level.
The sector, like most sectors, has suffered as a result of the lockdown which began on 16 March and the ongoing limitations on movement as a result of the health crisis.
Conventions and professional events made up a significant part of the sector’s revenues. According to Delles, the number of visitors to Luxembourg halved during the first half of the year.
The minister said that in future a focus would be placed on positioning Luxembourg for hybrid-style events, combining physical and virtual elements.
Delles recalled the handful of financial measures rolled out to struggling businesses in recent weeks, including the €3m solidarity fund aimed notably at non profit-making tourist activities.
He added that efforts were being made to launch a national tourism label to be awarded to institutions which respect new health norms, in an effort to restore trust in the sector.
An emphasis will also be placed on digitalising the tourism sector. Tourism operators, be they businesses or not for profits, can benefit from the existing Fit4Digital programme as well as other grants.