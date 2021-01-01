Diversity on panels and beyond

Equilibre co-founder Larissa Best talks about the traction of the no-manel movement, encouraging event organisers to push outside their standard networks.
Equilibre’s My Pledge, an initiative aimed to ensure diversity at public events, has been signed by around 70 individuals and 25 companies since it was first launched over two years ago, according to Best.
The Equilibre co-founder is happy with the traction thus far. “The awareness from a couple of years ago is totally different to nowadays,” she says. “There’s been a huge shift that it’s not acceptable anymore.”
Best says she notices an uptick in pledgers around International Women’s Day. But she cites PwC Luxembourg--the first company to sign the pledge--as well as Vodafone and SES, as companies where “diversity is high on the agenda.”
Equilibre doesn’t audit signatories to ensure compliance as it’s a voluntary scheme. When they’re aware of an all-male panel, however, “we try to go on social media to expose them--[but] in a nice way.” Best says in about 85% of cases, organisers or panelists “just didn’t think about it,” having tapped into their standard network. “It’s hard for them to go outside of their comfort zone, look for women that aren’t necessarily in their network, and that’s when we come in and help them.” Best says they have a pool of “a couple of hundred women who are ready to speak. It’s pretty robust.”
The impact of covid-19
With the rise of online meetings as a result of the health pandemic, some have argued that going digital hasn’t necessarily translated to a level playing field, at least not in meetings. But Best says she actually sees an upside to so much going digital.
“I feel like a lot more women attend events now because it’s much easier to have the event open while doing [things] at home,” Best says. “It kind of equalizes the playing field because they don’t have to spend their nights out, networking.”
In her own line of work, however, she says it has sometimes been a challenge to push other women forward for speaking engagements.
“A lot of women don’t feel comfortable being in front of an audience,” Best says. To them, she adds, “it felt almost like they were putting themselves out there too much.” Part of Best’s commitment has been to encourage female role models to come forward--if not for their own careers and being more visible in their respective fields as true subject-matter experts, then by “appeal[ing] to the fact that they would be role models for other women and girls.”
