Domestic terrorists storm Capitol in Washington DC

The attack on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump dominates the news in Thursday morning’s breakfast briefing.
Trump supporters attack democracy
The world watched in horror as unprecedented scenes unfolded at the Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday. Hundreds of supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed the building in which a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the electoral college votes from last November’s presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The terrorists made it to the Senate floor and also tried to break into the House of Representatives, where armed guards aimed guns at them through the doors. Police evacuated lawmakers and it took more than three hours to clear the building. The joint session eventually reconvened and an objection to certifying Arizona’s 11 electoral college votes for Biden-Harris was rejected. Reuters, The Washington Post, and New York Times have coverage. The BBC has a picture report.
Woman killed was vet and Trump supporter
San Diego news station KUSI has identified a woman who was shot inside the Capitol and died from her wounds. Ashli Babbit was a veteran who served four tours with the US Air Force. “Her husband says she was a strong supporter of Donald Trump,” the station reported.
Four dead, 52 arrested
Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee told media that as well as the woman shot by the US Capitol Police, three other people died in “medical emergencies” during the protests in the capital on Wednesday. Politico’s co-Congressional Bureau Chief Heather Caygle reported via Twitter that DC police made 52 arrests--“Yes, only 52,” Caygle wrote. Police also recovered explosive devices.
Calls for 25th amendment to be invoked
Following the violent attack on the Capitol and outgoing president Trump’s profession of love for those who stormed the building, several quarters called for vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment. This allows the vice president and a majority of cabinet members to declare the president unfit for office--CNN has an explainer. The Hill’s legal affairs reporter John Kruzel tweeted that Democrats of the House Judiciary Committee have called on Pence to invoke the 25th. CNBC also reported that the National Association of Manufacturers, a group representing 14,000 companies, had asked Pence to “seriously consider” invoking the amendment.
Trump blocked by social media
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have suspended the accounts of Donald Trump. Twitter said the president's account would remain locked for good if three tweets that were “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy” were not removed. Meanwhile, Facebook banned Trump for 24 hours and YouTube also removed a video of the outgoing president telling his violent supporters “we love you”. Facebook said that “on balance we believe [the video] contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.” The BBC and New York Times have more.
Bettel condemns attack
Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel took to Twitter, in Luxembourgish and English, to call the violence at the Capitol “a heinous attack on the foundations of democracy and the freedom of press.” He said he trusted in the strength of the American people and institutions and president-elect Biden to overcome the divisions sown in the country.
Democrats take control of Senate in Georgia vote
Victory in the second Georgia senate run-off election by Jon Ossoff over David Perdue has given Democrats effective control of the US Senate. Ossoff’s win was called by the Associated Press late on Wednesday. The Senate is now equally divided 50-50 between the two parties, but vice-president Kamala Harris will have a tie-breaking vote. Ossoff is the first Jewish senator from Georgia, just as his fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock on Tuesday became the state’s first Black senator. The Guardian, CNN and Politico have details.
White House staff resign in protest
Three members of the White House staff have resigned in protest at the violence in Washington. The most high-profile is first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham (who previously served as White House press secretary). Deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said she was stepping down because she was "deeply disturbed by what I saw today”. Social secretary Rickie Niceta also submitted her resignation. Fox News has more.
Three more covid deaths in Luxembourg
Three more people in the grand duchy have died after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2, bringing the total number to 517. 281 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the equivalent of 44.88 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. 104 people are currently being treated in hospitals, including 28 in intensive care. Delano has rolling coverage.
IQ-EQ cements strategic acquisition
IQ-EQ, best known in Luxembourg as a fund administration and management company provider and as a fiduciary, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Constellation Advisers LLC, an industry leading US co-sourced and outsourced investment management services provider.
NYSE delists Chinese telecoms firms
The New York Stock Exchange has said it will, after all, remove US-traded shares of China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. The exchange had followed guidance from the Treasury Department in announcing it would delist the companies last week, only to reverse its decision on Monday. The NYSE said the latest reversal was due to new guidance, according to CNBC.
When British troops attacked the Capitol
The Capitol building has come under attack once before, in August 1814. The BBC reports on the story of British troops setting fire to the building, which was under construction after invading Washington. They had allegedly been seeking revenge for the burning of a British colonial capital at York in what is now Canada, a year earlier.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts