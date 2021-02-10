Domiciliation: a heavily regulated sector in Luxembourg

A little over six years after LuxLeaks, OpenLux is once again raising questions regarding taxation and domiciliation of companies. Nevertheless, the sector is subject to many strict rules, controls are frequent and punishments can be severe.
Luxembourg’s financial watchdog the CSSF notes that "only credit institutions, other professionals in the financial or insurance sector, lawyers, auditors and public accountants shall be entitled to carry out the domiciliation activity, and domiciliation agents specially authorised for this purpose by the government."
The process to domicile a company is quite simple, explains Denis Vandenbulke, lawyer at Vandenbulke. “You have to create the entity with a notary and appoint the members of the board. This is often done fairly quickly and most of the time, customers do not have an office and ask the notary’s office to receive the mail or to offer them spaces where meetings can be held. Customers enter into a domiciliation contract by which the registered office is defined, as well as, an accounting contract managed according to Luxembourg law. They are then registered with the business register. It is also sometimes possible for a tax assistance contract to be made on their behalf, as well as an administration contract for potential problems that could arise.”
Although this might sound simple, there’s a number of strict rules, says a colleague of Vandenbulke. “We also have obligations and the bar is very vigilant. There is a process to identify the client, the purpose of the procedure, the origin of the funds. We analyse, investigate. If we are not comfortable, we refuse."
Of course, some are more ruthless than others. "There are firms that may ask fewer questions: 'I domicile the company, I get paid, I get the mail and I send it back’, but there are fewer and fewer of them,” says Vandenbulke.There are several reasons for this. "Everyone thinks that when it comes to domiciliation, it is tax evasion. But the tax interest is declining for companies in Luxembourg... If we offer a favourable regime to a Luxembourg entity, it creates a distortion of competition that in fact contravenes European treaties. EU legislation does not provide a significant advantage."
According to a number of lawyers across the country, there are fewer and fewer mailbox companies."The passage through Luxembourg is no longer done solely for tax reasons, but also because the country is an important financial centre, there are relationships, significant economic connections, etc. It is therefore important to have people there," says a lawyer from a big Luxembourg firm. "The concern is that when you have a holding company, they don’t do much, they manage a holding portfolio, they are transit entities. So, and this is the case in any country, you are not going to take up an office of three square meters to manage three balance sheets, it makes no sense. You don’t create a huge infrastructure for an activity that doesn’t require it."
Vandenbulke adds that the passage through Luxembourg is also often imposed by banks abroad when it comes to financing and loans. We have a system in Luxembourg that gives great security to the lender. If there is a problem, it is possible to use different levers, to take control of the borrower, or real estate for example."
If doubts persist as to whether the principal purpose of a domiciliation is taxation, lawyers are required to notify the bar association. And breaches are severely punished, with possible criminal sanctions and compensation of up to €250,000. As a result, the collection of data and information about clients has become an important part of the work, which, according to estimates by several specialised lawyers, can account for nearly 20% of the costs.
Strict rules similarly apply for public accountants and other trustees, who are also entitled to establish direct debits. The procedure is substantially similar to that of lawyers with thorough background checks and other client data. "If there are money laundering doubts, we have to refer to the CSSF, but so far we’ve never had to do so," says trust company Fernand Sassel.
Trustees and public accountants are governed by the membership organisation for all certified chartered accountants (Ordre des experts-comptables). In addition to this safeguard, one accountant said that "a peer review process is also set up to see if everything is in order, if everything is traceable, if the work is well done."
