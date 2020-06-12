10 things to do this week

Watch Shakespeare

09.06.2020

Tom Hiddleston stars as the doomed Caius Marcius Coriolanus in an acclaimed 2014 Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare's searing political tragedy. 

Donations issued to Luxembourg tornado victims

News Current affairs 12.06.2020 Delano staff

Over €900,000 in donations collected for people impacted by the August 2019 tornado has been earmarked to applicants, a donations committee has announced.

The tornado left a trail of destruction when it struck the communes of Pétange and Käerjeng on 9 August 2019.

Generous donors gave €1.029m to help people affected, whose insurance did not fully cover the damage. In a press release issued on Thursday, the committee said that 85 applications had been processed resulting the distribution of €915,875. A further 69 applications were deemed incomplete and have until 15 July to provide missing documents.

The aid covers up to 70% of the cost of housing repairs, up to a ceiling of €50,000, 50% of the cost of repairs or replacement for a damaged motorbike or car up to €10,000, and 70% of the costs incurred to repair a cemetery. Any request under €1,000 is paid in full.

The deadline for applications is 8 August.

