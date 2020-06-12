Donations issued to Luxembourg tornado victims

Over €900,000 in donations collected for people impacted by the August 2019 tornado has been earmarked to applicants, a donations committee has announced.
The tornado left a trail of destruction when it struck the communes of Pétange and Käerjeng on 9 August 2019.
Generous donors gave €1.029m to help people affected, whose insurance did not fully cover the damage. In a press release issued on Thursday, the committee said that 85 applications had been processed resulting the distribution of €915,875. A further 69 applications were deemed incomplete and have until 15 July to provide missing documents.
The aid covers up to 70% of the cost of housing repairs, up to a ceiling of €50,000, 50% of the cost of repairs or replacement for a damaged motorbike or car up to €10,000, and 70% of the costs incurred to repair a cemetery. Any request under €1,000 is paid in full.
The deadline for applications is 8 August.