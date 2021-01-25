DP considering sanctions for MEP's "harassment"

The storm continues to rumble around Luxembourg MEP Monica Semedo. The executive office of her party, the DP, is taking the first step in a disciplinary procedure.
MEP Monica Semedo (DP) was suspended for 15 days by the European Parliament after three of her former parliamentary assistants were harassed and resigned. The MEP accepted the measure and apologised.
However, this was not enough to calm the storm, neither on social networks nor in the political sphere. Questioned on Friday, prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) said he did not want to judge her, but had contacted her. “Mrs. Semedo is down at the moment,” said Xavier Bettel.
Humanly, the situation is sensitive. It is also politically sensitive because the DP has always has always had a strict approach to harassment in all its forms, especially in the professional sphere. However, some felt that the party's executives were somewhat slow to react.
In a rather brief statement, the DP executive office, the body that runs the party on a daily basis, said it would refer the matter to the broader DP executive committee for the convening of a committee of senior members.
This three-person body will be responsible for informing the steering committee of possible sanctions to be taken, which may range from a warning to exclusion. Semedo will be heard by the three. Then, the executive committee will take a position, and it will be up to the executive committee whether to confirm the sanction. The decision may be appealed by the person concerned.
In a video sent with this press release, the party's president, Corinne Cahen, and its general secretary, Claude Lamberty, recalled the extent to which harassment is banned from the party's values in all circumstances. And that the situation led to the resignations of three assistants was “unacceptable.”
The party and Semedo agreed that pending the opinion of the committee, she would no longer participate in meetings of the executive board and the executive committee, of which she is a member.