Dreaming about time for creativity

Joël Soheil-Sarmad, head of the construction company Cogeco, invests solely through his company. He dreams of more time to satisfy his creative desires.
How would you describe your attitude towards money?
"Money is only a tool and by no means a goal." It is a phrase I like to repeat to my children. It implies that money does not equal happiness.
Do you remember your first salary?
Hired as an intern, I received €2,000 gross in an architectural engineering office in Brussels. At the time, for Brussels, in 1997, it was a significant salary. As I had returned to live with my parents, I had seen my pocket money increase tenfold in one month. So it seemed huge to me.
Did you take the opportunity to buy yourself something special?
Yes, I booked a month-long trip to Canada. It was a childhood dream. I wanted to discover the nature, the large areas, the local fauna and also see whales. In fact, the original idea was to discover America in its European version.
Do you still have an impossible dream, for lack of means?
Overall, my dreams are not made up of things you can buy. Rather, they target certain activities that I would like to be able to practice. For example, I would like to be able to become a very good carpenter, or I would like to own my own ready-to-wear clothing factory. In fact, it boils down to the possibility of having time to do something creative. But I don’t dream of a private jet or a yacht…
Is there a particular object that you couldn’t get away from?
A very old and ugly little lighter that belonged to my grandmother, which I lost when I was 12. I keep it in my nightstand and it accompanies me everywhere.
The worst purchase you’ve ever made?
Cars are the worst investment [laughs].
Do you have expensive passions?
No, apart maybe from the good wine I like to share with friends. When I am at the restaurant, besides loving good wine, I also like to eat well. So, when it comes to the menu, my choice is never based on the price. The same goes for my children. I believe that when we sit down at the table, we can afford certain freedoms.
A recent "pleasure purchase" you have made?
Probably clothes. I like clothes, even if I dress very classic: jeans, shirt, jacket…
A purchase that you considered too expensive, but that you don’t regret?
Our professional workspace, in the centre of the capital. It was indeed a very important investment, but it became an invaluable space. It provides very comfortable working conditions for me and my colleagues, so I have no regrets.
Do you still keep a lot of cash on you?
I always have a €50 note or two €20 notes with me for unforeseen events, such as a child that needs money for school. But never more than that. And I rarely pay in cash.
Do you invest significantly?
Yes, but never personally. I always do it through my company. I want to invest in the future, in infrastructure or in professional real estate for business development. These are always long-term investment plans.
Originally published in French by Paperjam and translated for Delano